Severe storm dumps rain, wind on heat-stricken Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A severe thunderstorm moved into Memphis and parts of southwest Tennessee on Saturday and forecasters threatened it could bring hail, flooding and dangerous winds.

A slow moving severe storm settled over Memphis and neighboring counties of Tipton, McNairy and Fayette during the afternoon, drenching the area with much needed rain.

The area has suffered under several days of extremely hot weather and high humidity that is believed to be a factor in at least 10 deaths in Memphis this month.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of nickel-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Cloud to ground lightning was also expected.

A flash flood warning was issued after 1-3 inches fell in an hour, with areas near Interstates 40 and 240 receiving some of the heaviest rain. Much of the state is under a severe drought.

Forecasters expected the advisories to continue into Saturday evening.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)