Severe storm dumps rain, wind on heat-stricken Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A severe thunderstorm moved into Memphis and parts of southwest Tennessee on Saturday and forecasters threatened it could bring hail, flooding and dangerous winds.
A slow moving severe storm settled over Memphis and neighboring counties of Tipton, McNairy and Fayette during the afternoon, drenching the area with much needed rain.
The area has suffered under several days of extremely hot weather and high humidity that is believed to be a factor in at least 10 deaths in Memphis this month.
The National Weather Service issued warnings of nickel-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Cloud to ground lightning was also expected.
A flash flood warning was issued after 1-3 inches fell in an hour, with areas near Interstates 40 and 240 receiving some of the heaviest rain. Much of the state is under a severe drought.
Forecasters expected the advisories to continue into Saturday evening.
(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
From a dastardly deed came a good one with an unusual link, the Oxford Fire Department and the Cookie Monster.More >>
From a dastardly deed came a good one with an unusual link, the Oxford Fire Department and the Cookie Monster.More >>
Leaders at Memphis International Airport are stepping up the push for more nonstop flights amid higher passenger demand.More >>
Leaders at Memphis International Airport are stepping up the push for more nonstop flights amid higher passenger demand.More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
The Riverfront Development Corporation will have a new leader next month.More >>
The Riverfront Development Corporation will have a new leader next month.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>