YOUR TURN: John LoPreto's criticism for the news media

This week’s “Your Turn” segment goes to John LoPreto. LoPreto is unhappy about news media coverage of the incident involving the security guard on Beale Street. He thinks the news media (including Action News 5) blew the incident out of proportion.

In LoPreto’s words:



"On any given night, there are thousands of people on this street and in the surrounding area. These people bring in an important stream of revenue (and associated taxes) to the businesses of the city. While the guard's conduct is inexcusable, there is no good need to continually review and revive the story from night to night. It is a shame that one person got hurt but to harp on this one bad incident when millions of other good things go on is silly and unproductive for the city of Memphis."

That’s John LoPreto’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.

