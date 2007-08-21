Damaged space shuttle Endeavour lands in Florida after drama-filled mission

Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
