Tennessee Lottery reveals problems with Cash 3, Cash 4 drawings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Lottery revealed a problem Tuesday with its daily games, saying a computer programming error had prevented a number from being selected more than once in Cash 3 and Cash 4 drawings over the past three weeks.

The error meant that no winning draw included duplicate numerals, so any ticket holder who had bet on a number like 2-2-1 or 7-7-7-7 wasn't going to win.

The problem was discovered Monday. It didn't affect the popular Powerball game, which is drawn in Iowa, or the state's Lotto 5 game.

A news release from the lottery blamed the problems on "a human error made by an outside, third-party vendor."

Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO of the state lottery, said Tuesday that the problem was discovered because lottery officials realized no duplicate numbers had been drawn between July 28 and Aug. 20. The Tennessee Lottery began using computerized drawings, instead of manual drawings with numbered balls, last month.

A lottery spokeswoman said she did not know how many tickets were affected. But those who picked duplicate numbers for drawings from July 28 through Aug. 20 and still have their tickets can get a double refund, the lottery said.

