Friday Football Fever...It's Coming!

Get ready high school football fans! An all new season of Friday Football Fever is coming your way, beginning Friday night, on Action News 5 and right here on WMCTV.com!

This season, we're bringing you high school football like you've never seen before.

If you miss Friday Football Fever on television, don't worry! You can catch all our highlights after the show right here on WMCTV.com!

Plus, we'll have scores from games not covered on television. And, exclusive video you won't see anywhere else.

Keep checking back throughout the season...we've got a lot of special things in store you won't want to miss!

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER STARTS FRIDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 23!!!