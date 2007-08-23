Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 0 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 0

WEEK 0

  • Bartlett 13 at Houston 26
  • Carver 12 at Briarcrest 14
  • ECS 21 at Cordova 14
  • FACS 46 at Middleton 0
  • Frayser 14 at Brighton 35
  • Germantown 7 at Arlington 21 
  • Memphis Northside 0 at Munford 74
  • Oakhaven 8 at Sheffield 28 
  • St. Benedict 7 at Harding Academy 52

 

Powered by Frankly