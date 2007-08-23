Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 1 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 1

Below is a rundown of scores for Week #1 of the 2007 high school football season, played August 31, 2007.  In the video player to the right, you can watch video highlights from this week!

  • Bartlett 7 at Germantown 14
  • Carver 6 at Bolivar Central 9 
  • Center Hill 31 at Lewisburg 20
  • Central Baptist 42 at Macon Rd. Baptist Church 38
  • Chester County at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
  • Collierville 37 at Central 0 
  • Craigmont 34 at Raleigh Egypt 18
  • Dresden 0 at McKenzie 42 
  • East 6 at Wooddale 12
  • Harding 19 at Donelson Christian 22
  • Houston 21 at Bolton 13
  • Horn Lake 33 at Byhalia 18
  • Kingsbury 19 at MUS 35 
  • Little Rock Central 7 at West Memphis 3
  • Marion 13 at Wynne High 6
  • Marshall Academy 7 at Kurt Academy 6
  • Mitchell 12 at Melrose 6 
  • Munford 0 at Millington 27
  • Oakhaven 20 at Rossville 51
  • Olive Branch 35 at Cordova 7 
  • Senatobia 21 at Corinth 10
  • Southaven 22 at Kossuth 13
  • St. Benedict 14 at Bishop Byrne 6 
  • St. George's 24 at Briarcrest 7
  • Treadwell 6at Brighton 48
  • Trezevant 32 at Booker T. Washington 27 
  • Tupelo, MS 42 at Covington 7 
  • Whitehaven 35 at Fairley 6
