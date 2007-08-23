Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 2 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 2

It's Week 2 of the high school football season, and Friday Football Fever is in high gear.  Below you'll find scores from games played Friday, September 7, 2007.

WEEK 2

  • Bolton 3 at Bartlett 10 
  • Briarcrest 35 at Southwind 0 
  • Cordova 21 at Memphis Central 0 
  • Craigmont 0 at CBHS 38
  • Crockett County 6 at Covington 7
  • Davidson Academy 7 at St. George's 21 
  • Ensworth 47 at St. Benedict 0 
  • FACS 26 at Bishop Byrne 29 
  • Fairley 7 at East 6
  • Fayette Ware 26 at Bolivar Central 0 
  • Frayser 14 at Trezevant 29 
  • Germantown 0 at Collierville 35 
  • Harding Academy 44 at SBEC 48 
  • Houston 47 at Hamilton 0 
  • Jackson Christian 13 at Westview 28
  • Kirby 12 at Wooddale 38 
  • Marshall Academy 10 at Magnolia Heights 6
  • Melrose 50 at Raleigh Egypt 6 
  • Memphis Northside 0 at Kingsbury 60 
  • Millington 47 at Arlington 0 
  • Olive Branch 29 at MUS 6
  • Ridgeway 40 at Memphis Overton 6 
  • Rossville 39 at Rosemark 13
  • Sheffield 30 at Hillcrest 0 
  • South Panola 42 at Clarksdale 0
  • Westwood 14 at Carver 34
  • Whitehaven 14 at White Station 17 
