Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 3

WEEK 3: Friday, September 14, 2007

  • Arlington 28 at Bartlett 29
  • Brighton 20 at Covington 19
  • Byhalia, MS 24 at Bolivar Central 61 
  • Carver 0 at MUS 31
  • CBHS 32 at Wooddale 0
  • Central 12 at Ridgeway 7
  • Collierville 56 at Oakhaven 6 
  • Central Baptist 33 at Metro Christian 48
  • Craigmont 0 at Millington 38
  • Dyersburg 34 at Jackson Northside 8
  • Fairley 12 at Mitchell 6
  • Frayser 8 at Houston 37
  • Grenada 13 vs South Panola 41
  • Harding Academy 35 at USJ 28
  • Horn Lake 28 vs Westwood 8
  • Kingsbury 30 at Haywood County 36
  • Manassas 20 at Booker T. Washington 23
  • Melrose 6 at Whitehaven 7
  • Middleton 18 at Rossville 29 
  • Olive Branch 81 at Treadwell 8
  • Raleigh Egypt 21 at Crockett County 47 
  • Rosa Fort 7 at Coldwater 6
  • Senatobia 19 at Oxford 13 
  • Sheffield 32 at Briarcrest 27 
  • Southaven 21 at Holly Springs 14
  • St. George's 42 at St. Benedict 7
  • Tupelo Christian MS 13 at FACS 48
  • Water Valley 12 at Independence High 53
  • White Station 54 at Memphis East 14 
