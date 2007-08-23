Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 4 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 4

Below is a list of high school football scores and video highlights. 

Also, don't forget to check out the WMCTV.com Internet Game of the Week.  This week, White Station visits Germantown, and you can watch the game here, LIVE!  Click here to find out more!

WEEK 4

Cordova 46 vs Overton 6

East 63 vs Northside 0

Mitchell 40 vs Hillcrest 0

Westwood 31 vs Treadwell 12

Raleigh Egypt 0 vs Fairley 42

Arlington 10 vs Ridgeway 7

St. Georges 43 vs Harding 14

Houston 23 vs Wooddale 6

Kingsbury 14 vs Melrose 13

CBHS 14 vs MUS 7

South Panola 43 vs Trezevant 12

Collierville 10 vs Whitehaven 14

Clarksdale 41 vs Greenwood 6

Olive Branch 50 vs Sheffield 12

White Station 48 vs Germantown 20

Trinity Christian 23 vs St. Benedict 13

Haywood County 29 vs Crockett County 6

Bolton 30 vs Craigmont 12

Dyersburg 54 vs Obion County 12

Munford 21 vs Jackson Northside 7

Bolivar 35 vs Lexington 19

Millington 41 vs Central 14

Jackson South Side 35 vs McNairy Central 21

Camden 42 vs Adamsville 21

Huntingdon 49 vs Houston County 7

Milan 14 vs Humboldt 0

FACS 63 vs Rossville Christian 28

Fayette Ware 67 vs Chester County 20

South Haven 45 vs Frayser 28

