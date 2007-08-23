Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 5 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 5

Below is a list of high school football scores and highlights as WMCTV.com features Friday Football Fever.

And, don't forget to check out the WMCTV.com Internet Game of the Week.  Live coverage starts at 7:00pm!

WEEK 5

MUS 42 vs Northside 0
Bolton 16 vs Ridgeway 0
Arlington 28 vs Cordova 12
Central 49 vs Overton 0
Carver 14 vs CBHS 62
White Station 28 vs Fairley 19
Melrose 44 vs Hamilton 0
Millington 26 vs Collierville 7
Germantown 21 vs Kingsbury 34
Briarcrest 49 vs University School of Jackson 15
Clarksdale 27 vs Hernando 0
Senatobia 47 vs Tunica Rosa Fort 7
West Memphis 59 vs Marion 0
Dyersburg 28 vs Westwood 8 (halftime)
Dyer 48 vs Chester 0
Coldwater 26 vs Coffeeville 12
Olive Branch 31 vs Southaven 14
South Panola 35 vs Hornlake 7
North Panola 47 vs Byhalia 12
Munford 16 vs Covington 7
Sheffield 20 vs Trezevant 8
Manassas 42 vs Tipton-Rosemark 29
Haywood 24 vs Fayette Ware 8
Bolivar 13 vs Ripley 7
McNairy 27 vs Hardin 24
Bishop Byrne 21 vs Ezzele Harding 9
Southside 40 vs Westwood 10
BTW 13 vs Craigmont 9
Starkville 31 vs Desoto Central 19
Oakhaven 9 vs Hillcrest 6
Marshall 28 vs Heritage 7

