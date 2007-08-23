Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 6

Friday night is here, which means it's time for another week of Friday Football Fever on Action News 5 and WMCTV.com.
WEEK 6 GAMES
Columbus 29 vs Southaven 7
Westwood 30 vs Oakhaven 13
Germantown 21 vs Wooddale 20
Houston 14 vs Collierville 7
Clarksdale 47 vs Carver 0
West Memphis 51 vs Searcy 0
Millington 26 vs Bartlett 7
Cookville 20 vs MUS 17
Olive Branch 3 vs South Panola 17
Fairley 34 vs Kingsbury 28
Coldwater 12 vs Mt. Bayou 14
Tunica 27 vs West Memphis Christian 16
Sheffield 46 vs BTW 12
Arlington 21 vs Central 14
Munford 33 vs Brighton 34
Harding 22 vs Davidson 25
Dyersburg 28 vs Ripley 7
Hornlake 24 vs Desoto Central 17
St. Georges 40 vs FACS 14
Bolton 47 vs Treadwell 0
Bolivar Central 29 vs McNairy Central 7
Craigmont 42 vs Overton 0
Melrose 46 vs Northside 0
Mitchell 45 vs Frayser 0
Raleigh Egypt 26 vs East 18
Trinity Christian 38 vs Middleton 6
Westview 56 vs Dresden 0
Whitehaven 49 vs Hamilton 0
Dyer 14 vs Haywood 9
