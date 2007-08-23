Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 6 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 6

Friday night is here, which means it's time for another week of Friday Football Fever on Action News 5 and WMCTV.com.

Don't forget to check out the WMCTV.com Internet Game of the Week.  Tonight, Wooddale took on Germantown.  Click here for more info!

WEEK 6 GAMES

  • Columbus 29 vs Southaven 7

    Westwood 30 vs Oakhaven 13

    Germantown 21 vs Wooddale 20

    Houston 14 vs Collierville 7

    Clarksdale 47 vs Carver 0

    West Memphis 51 vs Searcy 0

    Millington 26 vs Bartlett 7

    Cookville 20 vs MUS 17

    Olive Branch 3 vs South Panola 17

    Fairley 34 vs Kingsbury 28

    Coldwater 12 vs Mt. Bayou 14

    Tunica 27 vs West Memphis Christian 16

    Sheffield 46 vs BTW 12

    Arlington 21 vs Central 14

    Munford 33 vs Brighton 34

    Harding 22 vs Davidson 25

    Dyersburg 28 vs Ripley 7

    Hornlake 24 vs Desoto Central 17

    St. Georges 40 vs FACS 14

    Bolton 47 vs Treadwell 0

    Bolivar Central 29 vs McNairy Central 7

    Craigmont 42 vs Overton 0

    Melrose 46 vs Northside 0

    Mitchell 45 vs Frayser 0

    Raleigh Egypt 26 vs East 18

    Trinity Christian 38 vs Middleton 6

    Westview 56 vs Dresden 0

    Whitehaven 49 vs Hamilton 0

    Dyer 14 vs Haywood 9

