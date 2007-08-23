Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 7

It's Week #7 of the 2007 High School Football season. Click here for scores and highlights.

Millington 35, Ridgeway 0

Collierville 7, Wooddale 6

Fairley 48, Southwind 7

Clarksdale 29, Lafayette Co 14

Henry County 41, Brighton 14

West Memphis 47, Jonesboro 0

Briarcrest 34, St Benedict 20

Whitehaven 32, Houston 6

FACS 49, Tipton Rosemark 13

Mitchell 18, CBHS 16

Memphis Overton 7, Bartlett 34

Olive Branch 67, DeSoto Central 14

Munford 47, Liberty 20

Dyersburg 42, Bolivar 20

Crockett Co 21, Ripley 0

White Station 42, Hamilton 0

Harding 34, Bishop Byrne 22

Jackson Christian 13, Milan 14

independence 50, Lewisburg 28

Germantown 36, Kirby 27

Haywood 30, Covington 10

Booneville 35, North Pontotoc 0

Pontotoc 52, Saltillo 12

Tupelo 41, Southaven 7

Broad Street 8, Coldwater 6

Marshall 40, W Memphis Christian 12

Byhalia 38, Senatobia 37

Craigmont 34, Arlington 14

St George 42, SBEC 14

Booker T Washington 35, Treadwell 0

Hernando 6, Cleveland 19

Milan 14, JCS 13

Blytheville 32, Beebe 22

North Delta 26, Marvell 22

Northside 8, Manassas 47

Trezevant 30, Fayette Ware 0

PREP FOOTBALL

Adamsville 23, Waverly 14

Alcoa 38, CAK 21

Austin-East 36, Anderson County 2

Bartlett 34, Memphis Overton 7

Bearden 28, Campbell County 13

BGA 22, Baylor 21

Bledsoe County 20, Stone Memorial 18

Camden 41, Houston County 7

Chuckey-Doak 34, West Greene 14

Clinton 27, Lenoir City 7

Cloudland 28, Jellico 26

CPA 65, Riverside Christian 0

Cumberland Gap 57, Hancock County 12

David Lipscomb 35, Creek Wood 0

Dyersburg 42, Bolivar Central 20

Elizabethton 28, Sullivan North 20

Ensworth 50, Pope John Paul II 7

Farragut 49, Bradley Central 7

Franklin Road Academy 37, Temple 19

Gatlinburg-Pittman 14, South Greene 6

Gleason 42, West Carroll 0

Gordonsville 34, Monterey 0

Grace Baptist 28, David Brainerd 7

Grace Christian 33, Taft Youth Center 18

Greenbrier 28, Sycamore 14

Greeneville 52, Cherokee 6

Happy Valley 46, North Greene 20

Haywood County 30, Covington 10

Heath, Ky. 48, Halls 14

Henry County 41, Brighton 14

Hickman County 43, East Robertson 6

Hillsboro 42, Lawrence County 0

Hixson 42, Walker Valley 31

Independence 27, Dickson County 7

Jefferson County 16, Science Hill 14

Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 30, Sevier County 6

Knoxville Fulton 34, Kingston 2

Knoxville Halls 10, Powell 7

Lewis County 49, Loretto 14

Lincoln County 22, Warren County 16

Loudon 49, Oliver Springs 8

Marion County 21, Cannon County 14

Marshall County 42, Montgomery Central 0

MBA 13, Brentwood Academy 7

McMinn Central 47, Tellico Plains 0

McMinn County 22, Soddy Daisy 0

Midway 41, Sunbright 8

Milan 14, Jackson Christian 13

Moore County 38, Mt. Pleasant 34

Morristown East 35, Cocke County 14

Morristown West 25, Daniel Boone 7

Mt. Juliet 3, Kenwood 0

Oneida 14, Harriman 7

Ooltewah 49, Heritage 13

Polk County 13, Meigs County 8

Red Bank 33, Cleveland 22

Rhea County 47, Chattanooga Central 27

Riverdale 27, Lebanon 14

Rockwood 44, Wartburg Central 7

Sequoyah 26, Grundy County 25

Silverdale Baptist Academy 34, Sequatchie County 14

South Doyle 29, Knoxville Central 28, OT

South Pittsburg 47, Boyd Buchanan 7

Station Camp 29, Macon County 0

Sullivan Central 16, Unicoi County 14

Sullivan South 56, Sullivan East 6

Tennessee 36, Johnson County 17

Trousdale County 45, Clay County 7

Tullahoma 21, Stratford 14

Tyner Academy 26, Howard 22

Unaka 40, Matewan, W.Va. 0

Volunteer 34, David Crockett 8

Wayne County 26, Cornersville 14

White House 14, Pearl-Cohn 12

Whitwell 44, Copper Basin 12

William Blount 21, Oak Ridge 10

York Institute 47, Cumberland County 1