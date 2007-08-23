Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 8 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 8

It's Week #8 of the 2007 High School Football season.  Look for your team's score below.  Also, don't forget to check out the WMCTV.com Internet Game of the Week!

WEEK 8

White Station 49 vs Wooddale 14

Westwood 25 vs BTW 17

Carver 28 vs Treadwell 8

Hardin County 20 vs Liberty Magnet 13

Sheffield 28 vs Frayser 8

Jackson South Side 20 vs Bolivar Central 10

Walnut, MS 28 vs Belmont 7

Millington 43 vs Overton 6

Collierville 49 vs Hamilton 7

South Panola 22 vs Tupelo 9

CBHS 28 vs ECS 6

Chester Co 35 vs McNairy Central 7

MUS 35 vs Briarcrest 0

Raybrooks 34 vs Coldwater, MS 13

Desoto Central 20 vs Columbus 14

Ridgeway 9 vs Craigmont 7

Clarksdale 20 vs Cleveland 13

St. Benedict 31 vs Lee Academy 20

Whitehaven 56 vs Kirby 12

Cordova 26 vs Bartlett 21

Marshall Academy 36 vs Delta 14

Melrose 20 vs Fairley 6

Houston 27 vs Germtown 21

Dyer 35 vs Ripley 0

St. Georges 35 vs Tipton- Rosemark 0

North Delta 40 vs Tupelo Christian 10

Westview 44 vs Gibson County 0

Jackson Christian 38 vs Univ School of Jackson 14

Trinity Christian 34 vs Fayette Academy 7

Harding Academy 37 vs FACS 21

Independence 34 vs North Panola 14

Senatobia 49 vs Lewisburg 6

Brighton 21 vs Jackson Central Merry 20

Henry Co 35 vs Munford 7

Dyersburg 21 vs Crockett Co 7

Bolton 38 vs Arlington 6

Kingsbury 36 vs East 0

Manassas 42 vs Middleton 6

SBEC 35 vs Davidson Academy 20

North Panola 6 vs Ripley 41

Mitchell 28 vs Trezevant 12

Raleigh Egypt 31 vs Northside 14

How Arkansas' top high school teams fared

UNDATED (AP) - How the top 10 overall high school football teams

in Arkansas, and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A,

fared in action this week:

OVERALL

No. 1 Texarkana beat Watson Chapel, 38-14.

No. 2 Bryant beat Cabot, 38-14.

No. 3 Camden Fairview beat Hope, 41-14.

No. 4 West Memphis beat Mountain Home, 40-7.

No. 5 Lake Hamilton beat El Dorado, 38-7.

No. 6 Greenwood beat Siloam Springs, 34-27.

No. 7 Warren beat McGehee, 40-6.

No. 8 FS Northside lost to Rogers, 29-28.

No. 9 Bentonville beat No. 10 Fayetteville, 42-35

CLASS 6A

No. 1 Texarkana beat Watson Chapel, 38-14.

No. 2 Lake Hamilton beat El Dorado, 38-7.

No. 3 West Memphis beat Mountain Home, 40-7.

No. 4 El Dorado lost to Lake Hamilton, 38-7.

No. 5 Forrest City beat Jacksonville, 51-15.

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Camden Fairview beat Hope, 41-14.

No. 2 Greenwood beat Siloam Springs, 34-27.

No. 3 Blytheville beat Batesville, 22-21.

No. 4 LR Christian beat Greenbrier, 42-19.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Warren beat McGehee, 40-6.

No. 2 Newport beat Bald Knob, 42-6.

No. 4 Nashville beat Ashdown, 27-14.

No. 5 Stuttgart beat Mountain View, 55-12.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Glen Rose beat Smackover, 46-6.

No. 2 Shiloh Christian beat Cedarville, 42-18.

No. 3 Charleston beat Hector, 55-0.

No. 4 Atkins beat Paris, 33-26.

No. 5 Marshall beat Mayflower, 21-0.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Bearden beat Strong, 26-0.

No. 2 Junction City beat Parkers Chapel, 68-0.

No. 3 Mount Ida beat Dierks, 41-26.

No. 4 Carlisle lost to Earle, 34-8.

No. 5 Murfreesboro beat Mineral Springs, 42-14.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

