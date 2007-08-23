Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 9

It's week nine of the 2007 high school football season. Click here for tonight's scores and highlights!

WEEK 9

Houston 42 vs Kirby 0 St George's 35 vs Rossville 14 Hillcrest 42 vs Northside 12 Clarksdale 42 vs Indianola 7 St Benedict 7 vs CBHS 37 S Panola 27 vs Southaven 14 Millington 21 vs Bolton 14 Whitehaven 40 vs Germantown 0 Coldwater 41 vs Montgomery Co 16 MUS 24 vs ECS 0 Wooddale 34 vs Hamilton 6 Harding 41 vs Tipton Rosemark -6 Bishop Byrne 8 vs SBEC 28 Lake Hamilton 23 vs Texarkana 14 Memphis Central 6 vs Bartlett 28 Munford 49 vs Kingsbury 21 Carver 30 vs BTW 6 Oakhaven 20 vs Treadwell 0 Raleigh Egypt 8 vs Trezevant 20 FACS 20 vs Davidson 17 Obion 7 vs Haywood 68 W Memphis 36 vs Jacksonsville 8 White Station 14 vs Collierville 7 Marshall 35 vs Carroll 7 Byhalia 30 vs Holly Springs 7 Melrose 42 vs Fayette Ware 0 Dresden 0 vs Milan 35 Walnut 48 vs Hamilton 13 Blytheville 41 vs Paragould 8 McNairy Central 28 vs Fayette Academy 13 Marion 34 vs Jonesboro 0 Manassas 28 vs Frayser 26 Ripley 48 vs Alcorn Central 7 Dyer Co 24 vs Dyersburg 21 Oxford 19 vs Hernando 13 Arlington 41 vs Overton 14

Friday's scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Alcoa 48, Rockwood 7

Anderson County 42, Scott County 21

Bartlett 28, Memphis Central 6

Baylor 28, Pope John Paul II 20

Bearden 17, Sevier County 3

Beech 47, Clarksville NW 0

Brainerd 40, Hixson 0

CAK 48, Sweetwater 21

Camden 49, Stewart County 0

Cannon County 31, Bledsoe County 0

CBHS 37, St. Benedict 7

Centennial 31, Columbia 23

Cherokee 40, Cocke County 0

Clarksville 14, Mt. Juliet 9

Cleveland 35, Rhea County 34

Collinwood 55, Perry County 13

CPA 28, Stratford 15

David Brainerd 35, Copper Basin 14, OT

David Lipscomb 49, Marshall County 13

Dyer County 24, Dyersburg 21

East Ridge 41, Tellico Plains 6

Ensworth 28, Warren County 17

FACS 20, Davidson Academy 17

Fairview 28, Harpeth 21, OT

Farragut 17, Soddy Daisy 7

Friendship Christian 9, Trousdale County 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 38, Cumberland Gap 21

Gleason 40, South Fulton 7

Goodpasture 43, Coffee County 30

Gordonsville 28, Watertown 21

Grace Baptist 35, Whitwell 12

Greeneville 14, Morristown East 7, OT

Hampton 45, Happy Valley 20

Hardin County 42, Central-Merry 0

Harding Academy 41, Rosemark Academy 6

Harriman 28, Coalfield 20

Haywood County 68, Obion County 7

Hickman County 41, East Hickman 13

Hillsboro 31, Tullahoma 3

Howard 42, Sequoyah 7

Hunters Lane 35, Glencliff 0

Independence 17, Brentwood 7

Jackson South Side 14, Crockett County 12

Jo Byrns 36, Cascade 6

Johnson County 21, Sullivan East 14

Karns 26, Science Hill 13

Kenwood 33, Springfield 13

Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 38, Campbell County 3

Knoxville Catholic 14, Kingston 6

Knoxville Central 43, Clinton 23

Knoxville Fulton 34, Austin-East 21

Knoxville West 27, Powell 7

Lawrence County 28, Whites Creek 14

Lewis County 49, Ezell-Harding 12

Lincoln County 16, Cookeville 10, OT

Livingston Academy 24, Stone Memorial 21

Lookout Valley 20, Silverdale Baptist Academy 14

Loudon 27, Boyd Buchanan 7

Macon County 24, Greenbrier 21, OT

Maplewood 40, Shelbyville 0

Maryville 38, Knoxville Halls 30

MBA 26, Father Ryan 0

McCallie 20, Tyner Academy 7

McEwen 27, Nashville Christian School 21

McGavock 20, Nashville Overton 16

McKenzie 50, Lake County 0

McMinn Central 42, Polk County 41, OT

McMinn County 28, Heritage 27

McNairy Central 28, Fayette Academy 13

Meigs County 30, Cumberland County 7

Midway 67, Greenback 38

Milan 35, Dresden 0

Millington 21, Bolton 14

Monterey 34, Red Boiling Springs 0

Moore County 34, Cornersville 14

Morristown West 31, Volunteer 14

Mt. Pleasant 34, Columbia Academy 0

Murray, Ky. 47, Franklin Road Academy 24

MUS 24, ECS 0

Oak Ridge 17, Ooltewah 7

Peabody 42, Jackson Christian 7

Red Bank 56, White County 0

Richland 20, Loretto 13

Riverdale 36, Smyrna 32

Rutledge 41, Union County 0

SBEC 28, Bishop Byrne 8

Seymour 41, Claiborne County 26

Smith County 12, Franklin County 6

South Doyle 41, Lenoir City 7

South Pittsburg 69, Temple 6

Station Camp 12, White House 10

Sullivan North 22, Unicoi County 7

Sunbright 28, Oakdale 20

Sycamore 9, DeKalb County 0

Taft Youth Center 36, Jackson County 30

Tennessee 28, Sullivan Central 0

Walker Valley 40, Chattanooga Central 24

Westmoreland 15, East Robertson 13

Westview 38, Humboldt 8

William Blount 41, Bradley Central 2

Wilson Central 24, LaVergne 21

York Institute 19, Marion County 7

