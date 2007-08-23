Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 10 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever - Scores - Week 10

Week 10 Scores reported to Action News 5:

  • Millington 40  Cordova 0
  • Brighton 54  Obion 7
  • MUS 49  St Benedict 0
  • Germantown 39  Hamilton 7
  • Ridgeway 23  Bartlett 20
  • East 0  Melrose 20
  • Mitchell 31  Sheffield 12
  • Bolton 49  Overton 13
  • Collierville 40  Kirby 7
  • Manassas 26  Treadwell 6
  • White Station 42  Houston 17
  • Olive Branch 32  Columbus 0
  • SBEC 14  FACS 7
  • Coldwater 18  Drew 14
  • S Panola 35  Starkville 21
  • Arlington 35  Kazoo 28
  • Oakhaven 14  Carver 20
  • DeSoto Central 25  Southaven 19
  • Harding Academy 34  Rossville Christian 21
  • Peabody 37  USJ 7
  • Craigmont 14  Central 17
  • Tupelo 40  Horn Lake 7
  • McNairy Central 28  Fayette Ware 6
  • Dyersburg 22  Covington 19
  • Kingsbury 47  Raleigh Egypt 34
  • Dyer Co 30  Crockett Co 14
  • Briarcrest 12  ECS 34
  • Haywood Co  34  Ripley 0
  • Byhalia 36  New Albany 31
  • St George's 55  Bishop Byrne 32

State Prep Scores from the Associated Press:

  • Austin-East 9, Kingston 7
  • Bolton 49, Memphis Overton 13
  • Brighton 54, Obion County 7
  • CAK 38, Rockwood 16
  • Camden 44, Waverly 7
  • Campbell County 21, Karns 7
  • Chattanooga Central 20, Brainerd 16
  • Claiborne County 20, Pigeon Forge 14, OT
  • Cleveland 21, Walker Valley 3
  • Clinton 35, Powell 34
  • Coalfield 35, Sunbright 0
  • Cumberland Gap 49, West Greene 14
  • DeKalb County 7, Macon County 0
  • East Robertson 20, Franklin Road Academy 10
  • Elizabethton 17, Unicoi County 6
  • Farragut 42, Oak Ridge 7
  • Gleason 36, Union City 21
  • Greenbrier 141, White House 17
  • Greeneville 35, David Crockett 6
  • Hampton 48, Cloudland 13
  • Hillsboro 42, Shelbyville 0
  • Jackson Christian 49, Dresden 0
  • Jackson South Side 57, Lexington 3
  • Knoxville Catholic 55, Scott County 6
  • Knoxville Halls 21, South Doyle 13
  • Knoxville Webb 24, Baylor 7
  • Lincoln County 13, Coffee County 10
  • Lookout Valley 53, Copper Basin 7
  • Maryville 34, Lenoir City 7
  • McKenzie 48, South Fulton 7
  • McMinn County 40, Bradley Central 0
  • Meigs County 40, Sequoyah 24
  • Morristown East 21, Daniel Boone 14
  • Morristown West 44, Cocke County 0
  • Oneida 42, Greenback 8
  • Rhea County 42, White County 13
  • Ridgeway 23, Bartlett 20
  • SBEC 14, FACS 7
  • Science Hill 38, Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 14
  • Seymour 43, Gibbs 0
  • Smith County 46, Cannon County 14
  • South Greene 57, North Greene 0
  • Sullivan East 23, Sullivan Central 7
  • Sullivan South 28, Tennessee 21
  • Sweetwater 41, Oliver Springs 6
  • Temple 20, David Brainerd 16
  • Trousdale County 52, Red Boiling Springs 6
  • Unaka 34, Jellico 21
  • Volunteer 19, Cherokee 15
  • William Blount 42, Heritage 2
  • York Institute 52, Upperman 21
  • Arlington, Tenn. 35, Kossuth 28
  • Baldwyn 31, Walnut 0
  • Benton Aca. 27, Central Holmes Aca. 6
  • Central Hinds Aca. 24, Tri-County Aca. 7
  • Coffeeville 44, Strayhorn 0
  • Corinth 41, Alcorn Central 6
  • East Rankin Aca. 21, Heidelberg Academy 20
  • Hinds AHS 41, Enterprise Lincoln 22
  • Lumberton 8, St. Patrick 6
  • McLaurin 34, Loyd Star 33
  • Mount Olive 47, St. Aloysius 0
  • Ripley 19, Booneville 12
  • South Leake 44, Edinburg 0
  • Stringer 49, Pelahatchie 18
  • Batesville 23, Beebe 20
  • Bauxite 41, Glen Rose 12
  • Bearden 28, Junction City 6
  • Cedarville 14, Mountainburg 13
  • Greenwood 42, Alma 15
  • Lafayette County 48, Bismarck 0
  • Marion 20, Jacksonville 18
  • Marshall 42, Salem 0
  • Mountain Home 40, Searcy 0
  • Nettleton 21, Wynne 14
  • Ozark 28, Booneville 14
  • Stuttgart 21, Marianna 0
  • Texarkana 41, Sheridan 14
