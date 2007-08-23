High ranking MPD officer resigns in wake of restaurant intimidation incident

A Memphis Police commander who was formerly fourth in the department's chain of command has retired as a result of a recent incident at a local restaurant.
Inspector Don Drewry, a 26-year member of the Memphis Police Department, was caught by a surveillance camera at the Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue as he told a group of people to get up and leave the table they were sitting at because he wanted it for himself.
"This is a police table," Drewry could be heard saying in the tape, aired exclusively Wednesday night on Action News 5. "You have to leave."
But it didn't end there. Drewry arrested two of the individuals that were sitting at the table for disorderly conduct after he heard one of them call him a "jerk."
Drewry then allegedly had officers search the pair's car for drugs by ripping out their seats.
Jonathan Simpson, one of the individuals that was arrested, said he was relieved Drewry was no longer a police officer. Simpson spent 12 hours in jail before a judge threw out the case and released him.
"It's nice to know the system cannot work just against you with officers like Drewry, but work for you," he said.
For his actions, Drewry could face serious trouble. Even though he retired, he is still under investigation by Memphis Police internal affairs. He could possibly face criminal charges for what happened.
The other officers involved face possible departmental charges.
Drewry will likely face a civil suit from Simpson and his friends for personal conduct and intimidation.
"We're definitely going to take legal action," Simpson said. "I'm not sure in what direction or what we're going to do, but we do have our lawyer and we are talking."
Drewry's personnel file showed he was suspended for 10 days in 1985 after disrespecting his superiors.
Click here to email Nick Paranjape.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>