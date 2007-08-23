MY TURN: A taunt from Nashville

You can watch Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell's full speech to the Memphis Rotary Club, given 8/21/07, in the video player to the right of this editorial.

Nashville’s outgoing mayor, Bill Purcell, gave an interesting speech in Memphis this week. I'm not sure whether his goal was to brag about his own accomplishments or to push the leaders in our region to achieve some better results. Maybe he wanted to do both.

In any event, Mayor Purcell gave a compelling synopsis of why things are going well in Nashville.

He said they tackled the core issues of education, public safety and quality of life, and made Nashville the number one city in the nation for business growth.

He cited metropolitan government – the combining of the city and county governments – as a key factor in city’s success, and he said their property tax rate is 50% lower.

Taking a jab at us, he suggested that Nashville stands to reap continuing benefits if Memphians don't get their act together.

If you think Mayor Purcell is on to something, the timing is perfect to pose these issues to the people who want to be elected in the upcoming Memphis City election. Be sure to vote for the ones who have the best answers.

