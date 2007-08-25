Crowd honors 12-year-old shot and killed by officer in West Memphis

Saturday night, a large group of people gathered near the spot where DeAunta Farrow was shot and killed in West Memphis earlier this summer, to remember the young man's life and celebrate a street named in his honor.
The crowed was also there to send a message. Among those in attendance was the Reverend Al Sharpton, who served as the final speaker during a sunset program in Farrow's honor.
"We been having a lot of young men getting beat by police officers," Sharpton said. "They been getting pulled over for no reason at all. Slammed on the road, beaten...and we got to stop it."
Sharpton's sentiment has been shared by many since June 22nd, when Farrow was shot and killed by a West Memphis police officer while he was walking home from a convenience store.
Erik Sammis, the officer who shot Farrow, said it looked like he was carrying a gun, a claim Farrow's family disputes.
The case has split the West Memphis community.
"A 12 year-old child...," said resident Steve Gardner. "I don't care if you black, white, blue, or green. A 12-year-old child - that's something."
Saturday, the large group of people that gathered at the street named for Farrow said they wanted answers, and more importantly, accountability.
"We not just going to change the name, we are going to change your behavior," Sharpton said. "You're gong to learn how to respect our children. You are going to learn how to regard our children. You are going to learn how not to shoot first and ask questions later. We love our children how you love yours."
Sharpton's words echoed through the candlelit night on a small West Memphis Street named after the boy who's death started it all.
Two special prosecutors are the death of DeAunta Farrow, along with the Arkansas State Police and the FBI.
Erik Sammis is on paid leave until the investigations are complete.
