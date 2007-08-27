YOUR TURN: Heather Hopper applauds an act of bravery

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Heather Hopper. Hopper is singing the praises of two Memphis sanitation workers who got involved to come to the aid of woman who was being raped. Brenda Brown and a co-worker yelled to get the attacker to stop and then chased him down the street. Hopper says they are heroes.

In Heather Hopper's words:

"What a pair of daring, courageous women! I hope there would be heroes like them around if it was my daughter in peril. I applaud their bravery. Isn't that what heroes do? React for our safety, without always putting their own first?"

