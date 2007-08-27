Attorney Richard Fields says he & the Mayor were duped - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Reported by Kontji Anthony

Attorney Richard Fields says he & the Mayor were duped

The investigation into the Sex and the City scandal took yet another turn Monday. Attorney Richard Fields says he's been in talks with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation all day.

Richard Fields is accused of conspiracy.

Former Platinum Plus cocktail waitress Gwendolyn Smith says he wanted her to lure Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton into a sex tape to keep him from running for a fifth term.

Fields spent three hours with TBI investigators Monday. "Gave them all the information and answered all their questions," says Fields.

This comes after he says he had new evidence; a letter that implies Smith was a drug-runner for her boyfriend, Lambert McDaniel.

McDaniel wrote the letter from prison. He was convicted in a drug sting at his old club, the Martini Room.

Fields adds, "I turned it over to them. Whatever they choose to do with it."

Smith's current attorney says the letter was stolen from her mother's home. The house was recently burglarized twice.

Fields, Smith's former attorney, claims the letter's been lying around his office. "Gwen Smith gave the letter to me. I am not involved in a burglary. I did not have anyone do a burglary for me. That's just absurd and they ought to be ashamed of themselves."

Fields says after the criminal accusations, he had no choice but to share private client information.

And he has a warning for Mayor Herenton. "He needs to reconsider his belief in Gwen Smith because I think we all were duped," says Fields.

Smith's attorney, Jay Bailey, issued a comment after our interview with Fields. It states: "It's obviously coming up at a time when everyone believes that Miss Smith is about to come home and that she intends to make further public statements with regards to this situation. So, it seems like a pre-emptive strike to me and, you know, that troubles me greatly," says Bailey.

Click here to email Kontji Anthony.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:43:59 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly