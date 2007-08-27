Attorney Richard Fields says he & the Mayor were duped

The investigation into the Sex and the City scandal took yet another turn Monday. Attorney Richard Fields says he's been in talks with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation all day.
Richard Fields is accused of conspiracy.
Former Platinum Plus cocktail waitress Gwendolyn Smith says he wanted her to lure Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton into a sex tape to keep him from running for a fifth term.
Fields spent three hours with TBI investigators Monday. "Gave them all the information and answered all their questions," says Fields.
This comes after he says he had new evidence; a letter that implies Smith was a drug-runner for her boyfriend, Lambert McDaniel.
McDaniel wrote the letter from prison. He was convicted in a drug sting at his old club, the Martini Room.
Fields adds, "I turned it over to them. Whatever they choose to do with it."
Smith's current attorney says the letter was stolen from her mother's home. The house was recently burglarized twice.
Fields, Smith's former attorney, claims the letter's been lying around his office. "Gwen Smith gave the letter to me. I am not involved in a burglary. I did not have anyone do a burglary for me. That's just absurd and they ought to be ashamed of themselves."
Fields says after the criminal accusations, he had no choice but to share private client information.
And he has a warning for Mayor Herenton. "He needs to reconsider his belief in Gwen Smith because I think we all were duped," says Fields.
Smith's attorney, Jay Bailey, issued a comment after our interview with Fields. It states: "It's obviously coming up at a time when everyone believes that Miss Smith is about to come home and that she intends to make further public statements with regards to this situation. So, it seems like a pre-emptive strike to me and, you know, that troubles me greatly," says Bailey.
After an initially cold start to Spring, temperatures are finally starting to rise into the 60s and 70s. This has many people itching to plant the garden, but you may want to hold off for a while longer.More >>
After an initially cold start to Spring, temperatures are finally starting to rise into the 60s and 70s. This has many people itching to plant the garden, but you may want to hold off for a while longer.More >>
Springtime is about new growth, greening and flowering, and this week's installment of 5 Great Things are certainly worthy of the first few days of spring, growing goodwill in the Mid-south--whether it's from raising awareness, salaries or gardens.More >>
Springtime is about new growth, greening and flowering, and this week's installment of 5 Great Things are certainly worthy of the first few days of spring, growing goodwill in the Mid-south--whether it's from raising awareness, salaries or gardens.More >>
What should have been a day of profit for Mid-South Girl Scouts ended up being a major loss.More >>
What should have been a day of profit for Mid-South Girl Scouts ended up being a major loss.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the street in Olive Branch.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the street in Olive Branch.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>