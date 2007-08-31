Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy involved in serious accident

Traffic is back open at Raleigh-Lagrange and Macon Road after a car crash sent one Sheriff's Deputy to the hospital.

A medical helicopter flew the Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy to the hospital following the serious traffic crash Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews shut down the streets so they could transport the deputy to the helicopter.

Initial calls were that a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an accident and he was not alert.

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy, John Thomas, was responding to a disturbance call heading north on Raleigh-LaGrange with his lights and sirens on.

"And as he approached Macon there was a Ford Taurus going east on Macon," says Steve Shular with Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Shular says the woman driving the Taurus failed to yield for Thomas and the two collided at the intersection.

Initially, Thomas was not responding. But, a few minutes later he did regain consciousness.

As a precautionary measure, Thomas was air-lifted to the MED in stable condition.

"He had some head injuries, he was conscious however, he was complaining of some leg pain. We think at this point once the doctor takes a look at him that we hope everything will be well," Shular adds.

Meanwhile, the woman driving the Taurus suffered no injuries.

She was, however, charged with not having a driver's license, not having insurance, and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

Thomas is now listed in serious condition.