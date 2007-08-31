Action News 5 Hosts Memphis Mayoral Debate

Memphis, TN – Action News Five will sponsor a live debate for the candidates running for Memphis Mayor

The debate will air live on WMC TV-5 Friday, September 21st at 7pm.

Candidate Carol Chumney, Candidate Herman Morris, Candidate John H. Willingham and Incumbent Mayor Willie Herenton have all been invited to debate topics important to the city of Memphis.

Action News 5 anchors Joe Birch and Donna Davis will moderate.

"I am looking forward to a lively exchange about the key issues Memphis faces. We’ll challenge the candidates to reveal their vision on public safety, quality of life, education and a host of other issues," said Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch. "If you’re going to watch only one debate among the candidates for Memphis Mayor this year, Action News 5's will be the one to see."

Election Day is Thursday, October 4th.

This Memphis mayoral debate is a joint effort of Action News 5, the Main Street Journal, the League of Women Voters and the National Federation of Independent Business.

