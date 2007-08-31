Mayoral candidate Herman Morris issues challenge to Herenton

One of Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton's opponents in the race for Mayor has issued a strong challenge to a comment Herenton made in July.
"You won't find a mayor that's tougher on crime," said Herenton in July.
Now, mayoral candidate Herman Morris is on the attack against Herenton because Morris says crime is out of control in Memphis and Herenton is to blame for it.
Now, Morris has an ad aimed squarely at the Memphis Mayor. "Dr. Herenton recently said "no mayor in any American city can solve the crime problem," says Morris.
In his latest campaign ad Morris questions Herenton's commitment to fighting crime in Memphis. "And to say that its not the mayor's job to deal with crime, I think is another indication that he's not made it the kind priority it needs to be," adds Morris.
Morris says his ad is more about facts than an attack.
We went to the Shelby County Crime Commission to track the crime statistics during much of Herenton's tenure.
"You know in the mid-90's crime was actually higher than it is right now per 100,000 people," says Crime Analyst Tom Kirby.
But the crime rate in Memphis today is considerably higher than it was six years ago.
In 1996, there were almost 2000 violent crimes per 100,000 people in Memphis. And more than 9,000 property crimes.
The crime rate went down in 1999 when there were about 1400 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and almost 7000 property crimes.
But in 2005, the numbers spiked again. More than 1800 violent crimes more than 8000 property crimes.
Morris says, if elected, he could lower the crime rate by ten percent in four years. It's a subject he'd like to discuss with Herenton publicly.
"And if you change your mind about debating Doc, I'll be waiting," says Morris.
We were hoping to hear Mayor Willie Herenton's response to Morris's ad. His spokesperson says that the Mayor would have no comment.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>