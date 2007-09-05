U. Ariz student stabs roommate, kills herself in campus dormitory - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

U. Ariz student stabs roommate, kills herself in campus dormitory

By ARTHUR H. ROTSTEIN
Associated Press Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A University of Arizona student stabbed her roommate during a fight early Wednesday in their dormitory, then killed herself, a university spokesman said.

Campus police were called to the Graham-Greenlee residence hall at 5:45 a.m. because of a fight involving injuries, Sgt. Eugene Mejia said. He said officers found two 18-year-old women who had been in a fight.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, where one died. The other woman's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

University spokesman Johnny Cruz identified the dead woman as Mia Henderson from the Navajo Nation. He didn't know her hometown. The wounded roommate's name was not released.

"Apparently they had some kind of ongoing situation," Mejia said. The university did not issue a campus alert or institute a lockdown after the stabbing, but President Robert Shelton sent out a notification electronically.

A posting on the university's Web site says an investigation is ongoing and called the incident "isolated and contained." Tucson police homicide investigators were assisting the investigation.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

