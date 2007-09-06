Ex-wife of former State Senator says she's sorry

Tamara Mitchell Ford says she's sorry she put herself in danger while driving impaired. The ex-wife of former state senator John Ford bailed out of jail on drunk driving charges.

When police pulled her over, her 2-year-old son was in the car.

It all happened Tuesday night on Bailey Station and Poplar when Collierville police pulled over Mitchell Ford.

She was charged with DUI along with a number of other charges. But, Mitchell Ford says she was not drunk. "I admit the fact I shouldn't have been driving," she says.

Mitchell Ford was arrested in Collierville after police noticed her silver Jaguar swerving into on coming traffic.

"Whatever the charges are, those are the charges," she adds.

Mitchell Ford was charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence.

The arresting officer smelled alcohol, said Mitchell-Ford was unsteady on her feet, and noticed a half-empty bottle of vodka in the car.

When asked how many DUI she has Mitchell Ford says, That I know of, three.

Ford says she does not have a drining problem. "No. I have a problem with the medication I'm on."

Mitchell Ford says she's on prescription medication because she suffers from depression and anxiety.

Ford says she did not put her son in danger by driving under the influence of medication. "I feel like I put myself in danger and my son was with me," she says.

Mitchell Ford has a long history of health problems and problems with police. and she admits she needs help. She says she's willing to check herself into rehab.

But first, she says, she has to deal with the criminal charges in front of her. "I'm not perfect, but I do the best that I can," she insists.

Ford is due back in a Collierville courtroom September 11th.