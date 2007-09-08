Soldiers honored in Millington

Mid-Southerners took time Saturday morning to honor soldiers who have just returned from Iraq.

The men and women of the 467th Engineer Battalion spent a year in Iraq.

"They had done the very dangerous mission of clearing route in other words cleaning the routes of IEDs for coalition forces," said Colonel Richard Ott of the 96th Engineer Brigade.

The troops have been home since December of 2005. Saturday in Millington, soldiers from around the country reunited to be recognized.

"(We're) here today to honor soldiers. That's our priority today," Ott said.

Recognition was also extended to the families they left behind. Lila Colburn said her husband's trip to Iraq was unexpected.

"He was retired, and they called him back in," she said.

It was a day to say thank you, to the troops who supported their country, and their loved ones, who supported them.