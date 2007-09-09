Sheriff's deputy charged in connection to break-in at youth camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Shelby County sheriff's deputy has been charged with making false statements to federal agents in an investigation into a break-in at a police youth camp outside of Nashville.

According to sheriff's spokesman Steve Shular, Sgt. Joe Everson resigned late Thursday.

In July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged and arrested Teamsters union organizer Calvin Hullett and charged him with aggravated burglary after agents said he placed hidden cameras at a youth camp in Mt. Juliet run by rival union the Fraternal Order of Police.

The Teamsters took over representation of the Nashville police in 2005, but the FOP has begun a campaign to decertify them as representatives of the Nashville officers.

According to the charges, Everson told agents he had not taken part in the installation of cameras when questioned in late July. On Friday, Everson agreed to accept the charge that he willingly made false statements and that he did know that he and others had installed the equipment.

