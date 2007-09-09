Alleged Schnucks stabber to remain in mental health facility

The man police say stabbed eight of his co-workers at the Schnucks on Highway 64 last year will remain in a mental health facility for now.

Monday morning, a judge said Elartrice Ingram cannot be released from a mental health facility without the court's approval.

Ingram, accused in a chaotic knife attack at the Schnucks grocery on Highway 64 in 2006, has been living in a mental health facility since pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Before Monday's hearing, Justin Murchison, one of the Schnucks employees stabbed during the attack, said his body has healed but emotional scars remain.

"(I) wake up every day thinking about it," he said. "Every time I go out, I think about it. I watch people. I don't trust people like I used to."

Murchison was wary of Ingram's possible release.

"That means I'm going to get a gun permit and start carrying a gun on my hip," Murchison said. "Because for all I know, he could come and try to finish the job."

Doctors say Ingram suffers from schizophrenia, and that his sickness can be treated with medication.

Teresa Howard, another victim in the stabbings, filed a $3 million liability and personal injury lawsuit last July against Ingram, Schnucks, and the owner of the property.

Ingram did not appear in court Monday. His case is scheduled to be heard again by a judge on October 10th.

