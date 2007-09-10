Britney Spears bombs on MTV Video Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) - As in most train wrecks, it was hard to focus on just one thing as the Britney Spears disaster unfolded on MTV's Video Music Awards. There was just so much that went wrong.

Out-of-synch lip-synching. Lethargic movements that seemed choreographed by a dance instructor for a nursing home. The paunch in place of Spears' once-taut belly. At times she just stopped singing, as if even she knew nothing could save her performance.

Designed to drum up excitement for her upcoming album, Spears' kickoff to the Video Music Awards, broadcast Sunday night, became another example of how far she has fallen.

