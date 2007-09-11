Mary Winkler moves to get custody of 3 daughters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mary Winkler is seeking the immediate return of her three daughters, or at least frequent visitation with them, according to an emergency motion filed on her behalf Monday.

The motion in Carroll County Chancery Court in Huntingdon says Winkler's continued separation from the girls ages 2, 8 and 10 is "unconscionable and detrimental" to them. It says she has not had parenting time with the children in a year.

"Mother would show that she does not represent a threat of substantial harm to the children and therefore they should be returned to her immediately in order to serve their best interest," says the motion filed by Winkler's attorneys, Kay Farese Turner and Rachel Putnam of Memphis.

"In the alternative, mother respectfully requests that she be granted substantial visitation with the three minor children immediately with such visitation occurring on a regular and frequent basis," the document states.

Winkler's former in-laws are seeking to terminate her parental rights and adopt the girls.

Dan and Diane Winkler have also filed a motion trying to stop Mary Winkler from appearing on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Wednesday. She is scheduled to talk on the show about fatally shooting her husband, Matthew Winkler, who was a Church of Christ preacher in the small town of Selmer.

She shot Matthew Winkler in the back with a shotgun in their home on March 22, 2006, after enduring what she described as an abusive marriage.

May Winkler, 33, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, but served only five months in jail, followed by two months in a mental health treatment facility.

The Winklers state in their motion that they "do not believe it is proper to try this case in the press" and that the publicity would harm the children.

"It is in the best interest of the children to live normal lives and it is not in their interest for their private lives and problems to be aired in the newspaper and on television. No good can come of it," their motion states.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)