Mary Winkler tells Oprah she regrets not sticking up for herself

The woman who killed her minister husband with a shotgun told Oprah Winfrey that she regrets not speaking up for herself in their marriage.

Mary Winkler maintains that Matthew Winkler abused her and that she never thought of killing him.

She said in a taped interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" that when she heard the shotgun's boom, she thought she had hit a window or the ceiling. She says she ran from the room because her husband would be angry with her.

Matthew Winkler was killed in Selmer, Tennessee, in March 2006.

Mary Winkler was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. The interview was her first since being released from a mental health treatment facility.

