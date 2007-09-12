Suspect in high school disturbance on the run

Memphis police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase and caused a destructive disturbance at a Memphis High School.

Cars crashed into each other and there were reports of gunfire at Oakhaven High School.

Officers call the chaos a very involved getaway. No one's hurt, but no one's happy either.

Memphis City Schools say a student who was absent from school and a friend showed up on campus.

Police say the two were acting suspicious. "School Resource Officers came out to investigate and in the process, the suspect attempted to run over him," says Lt. John Mitchell with Memphis Police Department.

Oakhaven High Senior Terry Sims saw it all. "And he just started running out here and he got in the car, started driving around the parking lot," says Sims.

Shattered car parts were scattered everywhere.

Sara Richmond's bumper was on the ground. "I'm very mad. I got five kids and a grandbaby. I can't afford to get no car fixed," says Richmond.

Richmond was angry after a bizarre getaway which Sims says she heard gunshots. Memphis Police say they're investigating.

Either way, both suspicious campus visitors got away for awhile, until their getaway car crashed into the brush. Police arrested the student but his friend got away.

The student involved faces charges.

"Aggravated Assault and criminal trespassing," adds Mitchell.

Memphis City schools says the Oakhaven staff acted responsibly and kept control of the school all morning.