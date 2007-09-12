Suspect in high school disturbance on the run

Memphis police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase and caused a destructive disturbance at a Memphis High School.
Cars crashed into each other and there were reports of gunfire at Oakhaven High School.
Officers call the chaos a very involved getaway. No one's hurt, but no one's happy either.
Memphis City Schools say a student who was absent from school and a friend showed up on campus.
Police say the two were acting suspicious. "School Resource Officers came out to investigate and in the process, the suspect attempted to run over him," says Lt. John Mitchell with Memphis Police Department.
Oakhaven High Senior Terry Sims saw it all. "And he just started running out here and he got in the car, started driving around the parking lot," says Sims.
Shattered car parts were scattered everywhere.
Sara Richmond's bumper was on the ground. "I'm very mad. I got five kids and a grandbaby. I can't afford to get no car fixed," says Richmond.
Richmond was angry after a bizarre getaway which Sims says she heard gunshots. Memphis Police say they're investigating.
Either way, both suspicious campus visitors got away for awhile, until their getaway car crashed into the brush. Police arrested the student but his friend got away.
The student involved faces charges.
"Aggravated Assault and criminal trespassing," adds Mitchell.
Memphis City schools says the Oakhaven staff acted responsibly and kept control of the school all morning.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>