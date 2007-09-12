Funeral Home owner hires attorney

The man accused of bilking millions from Forest Hill Cemetery policy holders wanted to sell his home to pay for his defense attorney.
But first a judge had to sign off on Clayton Smart's proposal. Smart has been behind bars in Shelby County since May.
His assets have been frozen but Wednesday, a chancery court judge freed up some funds so Smart can finally afford an attorney.
Clayton Smart sat shackled in Chancery Court while attorneys discussed his finances.
Investigators say even behind bars Smart has been working with his wife to sell some residential property in Oklahoma despite a court injunction that forbids it.
"Also the court told us that he was going to reschedule a hearing against Nancy Smart who is Clayton Smart's wife who is also in contempt and will be back on October the 2nd," says James Newsom.
But the judge ruled Smart can use the $120,000 he made from the sale of the home to retain attorneys Lee Gerald and Mike Shoal.
"The property that was purchased was purchased prior to any alleged criminal activity therefore the money used are not traceable or coming from the trust funds. The money is clean so to speak," says Gerald.
Policy holders are relieved that Smart's case can finally move forward. "I sure am that's what we're praying about that this thing on the road and get it done get it behind us," says Vaughn Denton.
Smart wasn't asked to testify in court. But after the hearing he sparked a peculiar exchange with the attorney that now represents the funeral home.
"I don't have another lawyer. You all have taken all my money, and I'm broke. I don't have any money, you can have everything I got it doesn't matter," said Smart.
Smart says he knows where all the trust fund money is, but says he doesn't have it.
Clayton Smart's next court appearance in criminal court is September 25th.
He and his wife are due back in civil court on October 2nd.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>