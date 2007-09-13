Police officer involved in fatal automobile crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police officer involved in fatal automobile crash

An on-duty Memphis police officer was involved in a fatal traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the officer, driving an unmarked SUV, was involved in a collision with a sedan at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Barksdale Street.

During the accident, the sedan slid into a poll, killing 79-year-old Delores Hines of Memphis.

The officer suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the accident.

