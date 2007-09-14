Caricature of famous author creates a buzz in Carroll County

A caricature of a famous author has residents in Carroll County, Tennessee doing a double take.

The caricature is featured on the cover of a reader's guide about Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." The guide is being distributed by a local library as part of a literacy program.

Many people say the caricature of Lee bears a striking resemblance to Mary Winkler, the Selmer woman convicted of killing her preacher husband.

The caricature was released by the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C.

