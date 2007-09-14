Bredesen commutes death sentence for Michael Joe Boyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Phil Bredesen has commuted the death sentence of an inmate was convicted of murder during a Memphis robbery to life without the possibility of parole.

Bredesen cited "grossly inadequate legal representation" received by inmate Michael Joe Boyd during his post-conviction hearings.

Boyd was convicted in 1988 of the murder of William Price during a robbery outside the Lorraine Motel, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum.

Boyd, who now goes by the name Mika'eel Abdullah Abdus-Samad, was scheduled to be executed on Oct. 24.

