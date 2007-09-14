Race for Mayor heats up the Mid-South

Did you get a message from the mayor this week? It's just the first of many moves the mayor plans to make as he gears up for a race his camp says could be the closest in Herenton's political history.
We're coming down to the wire in this tight race for the top spot at City Hall. Early voting began Friday with campaigns working at a feverish pitch working hard to get every last vote.
Volunteers stumping for their candidates outside early voting precincts as the countdown to election day falls under three weeks.
"We think that it may be close only because of the apathy that is generated in the community," says Charles Carpenter with Mayor Herenton's campaign.
As a result, Herenton volunteers have been picking up people, driving them in vans to polling places and asking for votes in person and over the phone -- sometimes through automated messages from the mayor saying: "This is Mayor Willie W Herenton. I would appreciate very much your vote in the upcoming mayoral race."
"We've had calls from some people who have been offended to get calls from Mayor Herenton whether it has been the robo call or the live call. We apologize but that's part of the political process," adds Carpenter.
At Carol Chumney's camp, volunteers are making calls as well, canvassing neighborhoods and releasing a televison ad to the press airing now until election day.
"We feel very good that we're going to do an effective job of getting that message out because it's time for a change," says Charles Blumenthal.Herman Morris' campaign is doing much of the same sending its candidate outside of polling places and making calls as they expect a tight race.
"This is the hardest campaign that the mayor's ever had. It's because of our candidate. Herman Morris is an exceptional good candidate," says Minerva Johnican.
Expect the rhetoric to intensify up until election day.
Herenton's campaign manager calls this race the bloodiest campaign the mayor's ever been a part of but he insists his stragedy will help the former Golden Gloves champ deliver a knockout punch and win on election day.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>