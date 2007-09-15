Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark endorses Clinton

NEW YORK (AP) - Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton was endorsed today by Wesley Clark, the retired four-star general whose early criticism of the Iraq war fueled a high-profile but short-lived run for the party's nomination in 2004.

Clark told The Associated Press that Clinton has the experience, good judgment and the battle tested character to face the challenges ahead.

Clark joined the Democratic field four years ago largely due to an active online draft movement. A decorated career Army officer who graduated first in his class at West Point, Clark served as NATO's supreme allied commander and led the Operation Allied Force in the Kosovo war under President Clinton.

Clark received numerous military commendations throughout his 34-year career and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Clark has a home in Little Rock.

