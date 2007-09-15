Toddler saves family

A Maryland toddler is being called a hero after she alerted her family to a fire in their home Thursday morning.

Four-year-old Alexus Epps was in the bedroom watching television when a portable fan started a fire in the room.

Epps alerted her mother about the fire and all seven occupants escaped the home safely.

The home didn't have a working smoke detector.

The fire was contained in the bedroom and caused about 15-thousand dollars in damage.