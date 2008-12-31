There are many ways to contact us here at WMC Action News 5. Click here for a complete rundown of email addresses and telephone numbers.

Andy Wise is a 26-year veteran of broadcast news and a 3-time Emmy nominee for investigative reporting. He joined WMC Action News 5 in 2008 to take over the consumer investigations unit.

A 1991 journalism/TV, Radio, Film graduate from Auburn University in Auburn, AL., Andy started his career as the capital bureau chief for WLOX TV 13 Biloxi (ABC) in Biloxi, Mississippi. The assignment kept him stationed at WLOX's capital bureau in Jackson, Mississippi, where he covered the Mississippi legislature and statewide news coming out of Central Mississippi from 1991 to 1995.

In 1995, Andy moved to WLBT TV 3 (NBC) in Jackson, Mississippi, to take over its political, government and court beat. A year later, he took over the station's investigative duties. He received an Associated Press nomination for his breaking news coverage of a sniper opening fire on shoppers in a South Jackson shopping center in 1996.

In 1997, Andy joined WREG News Channel 3 Memphis (CBS), where he served as the station's consumer investigator for 10 years. During his decade at WREG, Andy received an Emmy nomination for investigative reporting, the U.S. Postal Service's Outstanding Media Representative Award, the Commercial Appeal readers' Most Relentless Reporter award and the New York Times Chairman's Award for the best employee in the NYT's broadcast group.

Andy is married with two children.