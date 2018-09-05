History of WMC Action News 5

The history of the WMC5 in Memphis begins with the birth of WMC Radio. WMC Radio, “Down in Dixie”, went on the air on January 20, 1923 as a department of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The studio/transmitter and tower were on the top floor of the old Commercial Appeal building when it was located at 2nd Street and Court Avenue -- overlooking Court Square. Power then was 500 watts. The licensee for the new station was Commercial Publishing Company.