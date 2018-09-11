Toxin from factory blamed for widespread health problems in one Mississippi neighborhood

GRENADA, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi manufacturing plant is getting a major clean-up from the federal government.
This comes after years of accusations that the plant was spilling dangerous toxins and putting residents' health at risk.
Tuesday was literally decades in the making for some residents in Grenada, Mississippi.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced that the Rockwell International site has been added to the Superfund National Priorities List.
That means federal funds will be heading to Grenada for long-term permanent clean-up.
This plant operated a wheel cover manufacturing and chrome plating facility from 1966 to the early 2000's.
EPA investigators said past manufacturers spilled dangerous chemicals, contaminating the air, groundwater, and the soil.
One Grenada resident, Shirley Mister, said the contaminants left behind is literally making her sick.
“Nobody knows how hard it is when you’ve got to gag for your breath,” Mister said. “When you’ve got to gag for a little taste of air."
While residents say they’re happy about the developments, they say more needs to be done.
Carrie Mack has called the Eastern Heights subdivision home for more than 30 years. “We found the house that we really loved so we moved here,” Mack said.
But she quickly learned something was wrong.
“Well, I had two miscarriages in a year,” Mack said.
Something was also wrong with her neighbors.
“A few years ago, I had what you call a bleeding ulcer,” said neighbor Darrell Hubbard.
“I had two tumors myself,” said resident Shay Harris.
For a neighborhood with just about a few dozen homes, there was a disproportionate amount of respiratory issues and cancer. Neighbor James Harris said resident Belinda Kincade, who recently passed, fought through three different bouts of cancer.
What's making them sick? They say it's something in the air coming from the plant next door.
Trichloroethylene, or TCE, is a clear, colorless chemical that the EPA says can affect a developing fetus or a person's liver, kidneys, or immune system if exposed to it for too long.
“We have EPA who is supposed to be the watch group of a company that has been chemically genociding a predominately black neighborhood over 30 years,” Hubbard said.
Since 1966, this plant has been owned by Rockwell International, followed by Textron, Grenada Manufacturing, and now Grenada Stamping.
In 2015 the EPA found TCE inside the plant, in groundwater beneath the site, and in the Eastern Heights neighborhood.
“The EPA should make Meritor, Rockwell, and Textron do the right thing and the right thing would be to move them out,” Harris said.
Neighbors said it's why they protest and why the state of Mississippi, the city of Grenada and these citizens have all filed lawsuits.
We spoke to Meritor, the company that absorbed the legal responsibility for Rockwell after the company became defunct. They released this statement:
However, TCE is still present. In a June 2018 report, EPA found TCE at high levels in the groundwater but says residents are not exposed to that water.
“But that would be the worst thing if it got in our drinking water,” said Grenada Mayor Billy Collins. “EPA has assured us that's not going to happen, but you never know.”
The toxin is still detected in the air, but not at levels the EPA deems actionable or dangerous.
“This is killing us,” Mister said. “They’re telling us it could be 20 years. I don’t know if I got 20 years!”
