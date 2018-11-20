Father charged with child neglect following the death of his 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A father has been charged with child neglect and child endangerment after his two-year-old child was shot and killed.
Memphis police arrested the father of the 2-year-old, Mikal Grogan, Tuesday morning.
Grogan faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.
His case was reset to Monday, but he remains behind bars.
The shooting happened at the Enclave Apartments on Hickory Hill Road at 1:30 a.m. Memphis police said the child was inside an apartment when the gunman shot into the apartment from outside.
Police said the child’s father Mikal Grogan was arrested later on Tuesday and charged with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.
According to the affidavit, when police responded to the shooting they discovered the 2-year-old had been shot in the head and was lying on the floor. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.
Grogan told investigators that he sells marijuana from his residence and was shooting dice prior to the shooting.
He said he heard someone knock on his door and when he asked who it was, they started shooting through the apartment door.
Grogan said a person in his apartment at the time, known as “J,” started firing a pistol through the door and once the magazine was emptied moved on to a rifle.
He said that another person in the apartment known as “Marquale” had about two pounds of high-grade marijuana in the apartment. Grogan said he knew J was armed while he was in the apartment, knowingly placing his child in danger by exposing her to gambling, illegal drug sells, and violence.
Grogan is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
“It's tragic,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings. “Here is another young life taken, you know, way before their life even gets started.”
Rallings said he was woken in the middle of the night by the news and was heartbroken.
“I hear about six shots with a big gun really loud and that was insane,” said neighbor Yuri Silva. “I never hear something like that before.”
What Silva said sounded like a gun fight inside his own home sent him racing to his children’s room.
“I thought it was inside my apartment and then I run to see my kids because they were sleeping in the next room,” Silva said. “I never thought here was a bad area, dangerous you know?”
An officer patrolling the complex said he spotted four vehicles who didn’t live there and asked the people to leave. Twenty minutes later, he said people dressed in all black were beating on the door of the apartment.
A security guard said it appeared the suspect used an AR-15 and fired three rounds into the apartment.
The office said people inside the apartment returned fire. The walls and doors of the building are scarred with bullet holes.
Trinity Multifamily, the Enclave owners, released this statement:
The person who pulled the trigger, killing the child, is still on the run.
Police have not released any other suspect information at this time.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.