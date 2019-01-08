Real-life superhero donates liver to stranger

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man who has played superhero to thousands of children in the Mid-south will soon use his super powers in a whole new way.
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for an organ transplant.
A former beloved Memphian was in the fight for his life, hoping someone would step up to the plate to save his life.
Someone did, someone who takes saving lives very seriously.
“So I grew up a fan of comics,” said Jeremy Jones.
Jones' home is literally a bat cave. it's where Green Arrow, Captain America and Iron man live.
“That's always been my thing. Comic books,” Jones said.
Well it's at least where their very realistic costumes reside.
Jones has spent countless hours over the years at local hospitals making children forget about real life and escape into a world of superheroes.
“If I can do my little part to help these kids that are having what is the worst part in their life, bring a little smile to them at that time by all means I'll spend the money and spend the time to do it,” Jones said.
But he won’t need a costume for his greatest superhero trick. He’d just need a really big heart and one healthy liver.
Last summer, Jones saw a video circulating on Facebook of his wife's former co-worker at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He had only met Paul Gibson a few times.
“I remember seeing it and watching it. a couple of friends had shared it and I said is this the Paul from the wedding I was at?” Jones said.
But now he looked very different, suffering from Cirrhosis of the liver.
Jones made a heroic move. In October he got tested and found out he was a perfect match.
Jones will donate 60 percent of his liver to a practical stranger.
“This is the opportunity to literally save someone's life and I think I should do it,” Jones said.
Wednesday, Jones will board a flight and head to New York where Gibson now resides to get ready for the big 8-9 hour organ transplant surgery later this month.
“I think there are very few people like Jeremy who are so selfless and so giving in all areas of their lives,” Gibson said.
It's no coincidence that Jeremy's favorite superhero is Batman, and for good reason.
“Because he's human,” Jones said. “He's the only one that doesn't have powers, but still is out there trying to do good fighting for the everyday person.”
Even though Jones is donating more than half of his liver, it will regenerate or grow back.
He’ll spend the next two to three months recovering from the surgery and should be back to normal.
