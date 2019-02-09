Stax Museum hosts 15th annual Staxtacular

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - 15-year-old Christopher Clark, a voice and viola student, is set to perform at his first Staxtacular.
"I am very nervous. I don't want to miss a step. I don't want to miss a note." I just want to give it my all and leave it on the stage," Clark said.
Vocal instructor Kourtland Whalum says they practice for weeks, getting ready for this night.
"Think of a reality show but with fame hungry kids," Whalum said. "It's crazy, but it's beautiful because everybody's learning these beautiful songs."
The Soulsville Foundation and the Memphis Grizzlies first teamed up to host Staxtacular 15 years ago.
Former Grizz Shane Battier came up with the idea for Staxtacular in 2005.
It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the school.
"The Grizzlies have been great partners and have kept it going all these years and it's raised almost $1.2 million for the Stax Music Academy," Tim Sampson with Soulsville said.
Grizz player Dillon Brooks emceed and Rookie Jevon Carter was also present.
The highlight of the night was watching the kids perform Stax classics.
It was a can’t-miss-party for Memphis firefighter Thomas Woodley.
“It’s one of my top priority causes of the city because of what I see, the payback,” Woodley said.
Talented young people like Clark, honing their craft and continuing the legacy of Memphis music is what Staxtacular is all about.
“I’m really grateful that people come out every year to support the Academy I’m just really thankful that people take time out of their day,” Clark said.
