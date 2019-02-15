WATCH: Jobs the focus of Harris’ first State of the County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is set to give his first State of the County address.
Over the last few weeks, jobs have been in the headlines--both good and bad news.
In his first address, Harris is emphasizing workforce investment.
Harris will speak Friday afternoon at 3.
In a preview of the speech, Harris wrote there has been some scrutiny over recent tax incentives given to companies, and rightfully so.
Electrolux recently announced the closure of its Memphis plant, leaving some to wonder if it held up its end of the deal after receiving millions of dollars in tax cuts. XPO also announced it’s closing its Memphis facility this Spring.
But on a positive note, FedEx Logistics announced a move downtown--once again with the help of millions of dollars in tax incentices.
Harris said he's not sure government officials can create private sector jobs--that's up to the private sector to create itself.
So he said the investment needs to be in the workforce. He touts the opening of the county's third American Job Center this week.
And he said he's going to ask the County Commission for new investments for the Office of Re-Entry, which helps ex-offenders returning to the community.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.