NBC legal drama pilot to be filmed next month in Bluff City

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Bluff City is once again taking center stage as the backdrop for a new NBC legal drama pilot, “Bluff City Law.”
The show centers around a father-daughter Memphis legal team that specializes in landmark civil rights cases. Each week viewers would witness them take on their toughest cases while navigating their complicated relationship.
There is still no guarantee the pilot will ever make air. But if the pilot is picked up, it could premiere as early as September 2020 and lead to weeks of on location shoots across Memphis.
“The challenge will be the series. If the pilot goes to series and it certainly in my opinion has all the makings of a great series will need a lot of incentive money and that comes from the state,” Linn Sitler, Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission.
On Wednesday, Linn Sitler from the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission and the board chair met with state legislators and other key players to promote the pilot in hopes of tapping into grants and state incentives.
Their hope is to capitalize on this show the way ABC’s Nashville did for the capital city.
“We want to keep our stories here and keep the money here and that requires state film incentives,” said Sitler.
As to where we might see film crews and actors, Sitler remains tight-lipped.
"I am actually under a contract that I can’t give the locations away. But you know you think law, courthouses you know, we certainly have a lot of courthouses in the mid-South. " she said.
Filming for the pilot is slated to start March 11th.
