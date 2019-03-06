TV extras wanted: Filming for NBC pilot ‘Bluff City Law’ begins this month

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Now’s your chance to be on TV. Filming begins this month for a new NBC pilot set in the Bluff City.
“Bluff City Law” follows a father-daughter law practice specializing in civil rights cases. Each week viewers will see them take on the toughest cases will navigating their complicated family relationship.
Filming is March 16 through 27 and the production crew is now taking applications for extras. Complete a free talent application for consideration.
Extras will be paid $75 eight hours of filming, plus overtime if work exceeds an eight-hour shift. Meals will be provided for extras working a full day.
NBC ordered the pilot in January. If the network picks up the show, it could premiere next year.
