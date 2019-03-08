‘Bluff City Law’ filming next week in Oxford

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Filming kicks off this month for an NBC pilot set in the Mid-South.
Just this week, city and county officials approved the use of buildings, lots and parking spaces in Oxford for the filming of a pilot episode for “Bluff City Law.”
The legal drama centers around a father-daughter law team specializing in civil rights cases while navigating a complicated family relationship.
The Lafayette County Administrator’s Office confirms the courthouse will serve as a backdrop for the show in exchange for a $1,000 fee, and the Oxford Conference Center will serve as a non-filming location for $1,500.
Filming in Oxford is March 11 through 13, then the show moves to Memphis March 16 through 27.
